Nigeria: We're Charting New Paths to Tackle National Challenges - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration recognises the enormous challenges facing the country and is charting new paths towards addressing them in the interest of Nigerians.

Buhari added that part of the paths being charted to solve the nation's problems include diversifying the economy and creating jobs to lift people out of unemployment and poverty.

The President who spoke in Ilaro, Ogun State, yesterday, at the Jama'at's annual 67th Jalsa Salana (conference), explained that the federal government is equally speeding up efforts in diversifying the economy and providing jobs for people.

"The government recognises the enormous challenges facing the country but the government has geared efforts towards charting a new course for the nation by diversifying the economy and providing jobs for the people," he said.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, at the programme with the theme: "Effective Way of Calling people to Allah," praised the Jama'at for "spreading Islam in peace and being steadfast and committed in developing educational and health sectors."

He also lauded Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, Nigeria, for its organisational excellence, which according to him, resulted in great achievements recorded by the religious organisation over the years.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Secretary to the Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, commended the Jama'at for establishing Minaret University in Ikirun, Osun State, saying that the "worthy initiative should be emulated by other religious bodies."

Osinbajo assured the gathering that he would always associate with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, having been found to be "calling people to the way of Allah, deploying wisdom, strategic plan and knowledge."

He said that it was because of peaceful approach that the Jama'at had recorded great successes.

The vice president explained that anybody preaching Islam must be devoted and knowledgeable about Islam as well as demonstrate love and sacrifice for humanity.

"You cannot preach to people you don't know their history and culture. You have got to love all people, regardless of religious groups to which they belong demonstrably, you've got to call people to God with wisdom, strategic plan and sound knowledge," he said.

In his remarks, the host Governor, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated the Jama'at for sustaining the ethos of Islam, pledging to work with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at and other religious organisations to ensure peace and tranquility reign supreme in the state.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, also told the people that his government would continue to discharge the responsibilities of making life more abundant for the populace.

The Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, also represented by his Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr. AbdurRahman Badmus, saluted the courage of the Jama'at in propagating Islamic teachings and fostering peaceful coexistence in the country.

He, however, advised politicians to shun inciting ignorant supporters to cause religious violence in the country.