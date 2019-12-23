South Africa: Hawken, Fortuin Wrap Up Derby Win for Lions

22 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Eldred Hawken and Bjorn Fortuin claimed two final-day wickets each as the log-leading Lions wrapped up a 4-Day Franchise Series derby victory against the Titans in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The former completed a dream debut for the defending champions by finishing with three for 73 - and eight for 112 in the match - and the latter bagged two for 51 to help bundle out the visitors for 306, sealing a 161-run victory.

The result took the home side to 90.1 points at the summit, a substantial 10-point lead over the Warriors heading into the festive break.

The Titans had begun day four staring down the barrel on 146 for four chasing a massive 468, but Heinrich Klaasen (57 off 113 balls, 5 fours) and Tony de Zorzi (34) initially gave them hope with their fifth-wicket stand that yielded 71.

Hawken then landed the breakthrough by removing the Standard Bank Proteas wicketkeeper, before De Zorzi followed on the same score of 216.

With those two key wickets gone, the door was opened for the Lions, and aided by two run-outs, they then ran wrapped up the inning in 97 overs.

The last man standing was Corbin Bosch with 47 not out, but that was just a consolation for the Titans, who began life without Mark Boucher by slipping to fourth on the table with a first defeat.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.