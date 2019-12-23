South Africa: Hawken, Fortuin Wrap Up Derby Win for Lions

Cape Town — Eldred Hawken and Bjorn Fortuin claimed two final-day wickets each as the log-leading Lions wrapped up a 4-Day Franchise Series derby victory against the Titans in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The former completed a dream debut for the defending champions by finishing with three for 73 - and eight for 112 in the match - and the latter bagged two for 51 to help bundle out the visitors for 306, sealing a 161-run victory.

The result took the home side to 90.1 points at the summit, a substantial 10-point lead over the Warriors heading into the festive break.

The Titans had begun day four staring down the barrel on 146 for four chasing a massive 468, but Heinrich Klaasen (57 off 113 balls, 5 fours) and Tony de Zorzi (34) initially gave them hope with their fifth-wicket stand that yielded 71.

Hawken then landed the breakthrough by removing the Standard Bank Proteas wicketkeeper, before De Zorzi followed on the same score of 216.

With those two key wickets gone, the door was opened for the Lions, and aided by two run-outs, they then ran wrapped up the inning in 97 overs.

The last man standing was Corbin Bosch with 47 not out, but that was just a consolation for the Titans, who began life without Mark Boucher by slipping to fourth on the table with a first defeat.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24