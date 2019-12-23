Ghana: Launch of 2019/2020 football Season Today

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The much-anticipated launch of the 2019/2020 Ghana Football Season will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium today with the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, as the Special Guest.

Expected to start at 5.pm at the Sports Hall, the grand launch will see the Vice President leading a list of distinguished guests invited to grace an event that will usher in the return of domestic league - after nearly two seasons break.

The guest list, also includes Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, as well as executives from the corporate community.

All of the GFA's competitions will be launched together, with the Ghana Premier League scheduled to kick off next weekend.

The other competitions are the Division One League, Women's Premier League, as well as Men and Women's FA Cup.

Apart from the Premier League which kicks off next weekend, all the other competitions will start early next year.

