Ghana: Onga Appreciates Wholesalers in Kumasi

The second phase of the maiden Onga Wholesaler's Appreciation Night has been held at Kumasi where over 90 wholesalers were acknowledged for their contributions towards the growth of the brand.

The event saw wholesalers interact and share ideas with officials of Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Onga, in a bid to remain resolute in the region and beyond.

According to Onga Brands Manager, Mrs Linda Nartey, the interaction was very important as it gave the brand some insights on what consumers wanted from the company in subsequent years.

"Wholesalers are very important to the business and we need to engage them to have feedbacks that would help us grow stronger in the market," she stated.

She added that, the company would continue to invest to improve upon quality and deliver the best products to consumers.

"We are also coming out with new recipes for consumers to have a lot of variety to select from as far as Onga is concerned," she added.

She assured the distributors that they would continue to work together as partners to provide quality food for consumers.

"Close collaboration and feedbacks would help position ourselves and work to improve and develop to the highest position in the market," she said.

In view of that, she urged consumers to remain loyal to the brand as they continue to provide good food for the country.

All distributors present at the event were presented with hampers and other souvenirs from Promasidor in appreciation of their contributions to the growth of the company.