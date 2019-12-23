Ghana: Business Devt Minister Presents 30 Tricycles to Tamale Youth

Tamale — The Minister for Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has presented 30 tricycles to some selected youth groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region.

The items, worth over GH¢100,000, was part of his personal efforts to economically empower the youth of party.

Making the presentation yesterday in Tamale, Dr Awal stressed the need to assist the youth with the resource to go into business ventures.

Dr Awal added that the gesture was to facilitate the work of the NPP youth in the region.

He said that it would also help party youth of the area to enable them reach out to party supporters with the needed assistance.

Dr Awal explained further that the tricycles would also help the beneficiaries to earn some income in order to enhance their activities in the region.

The minister took the opportunity to advise NPP supporters in the constituencies and regional executives to ensure victory for the party.

"I therefore entreat all party supporters, particularly communicators and constituency executives to intensify your outreach programmes in the area," he stated.

Dr Awal said it was incumbent on all the party loyalists to educate the people on government policies, such as the Free Senior High School programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Entrepreneurship and industrialisation among others.

He said as a result of prudent policy measures undertaken by the government, the macro-economic environment had been stabilised.

Dr Awal maintained that the government, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was focused on transition from stability to growth.

He called on the party faithfuls to remain united behind the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo and the NPP government, to ensure victory in next year's general elections.

The minister stressed on party unity as key to winning the 2020 general elections.

The Northern Regional Communications Director of the party, Mr Sule Salifu, commended the minister's gesture, adding that the minister's kind gesture would boost the morale of the youth of the party.