Ghana: This Is an Eyesore!

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
opinion By Geofrey Buta

Some recalcitrant people persistently lay cardboards or sometimes pile of cloths on the stones erected beneath the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra to sleep on it during the day or night, despite the danger it poses.

Others also do hawking in that restricted area, conscious of the fact that it was illegal to do so.

The stones were erected to discourage people from trespassing to ensure order and prevent accident, but some people with an obstinately uncooperative attitude continue to damn the consequence.

As shown in the photographs, these people are captured sleeping comfortably on the stones, exposing their precious lives to danger.

This practice has led to littering of the place, affecting the beauty of the edifice.

Kwame Anim, a mobile phone seller at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange said, those who do so, only rest a while in order to refresh themselves and continue their work.

However, he said: "sleeping there and littering the place isn't a good practice; the danger it poses is very serious and should not be encouraged; for instance a vehicle can kid off the road and crash them to death."

There is, therefore, the need for our law enforcers to ensure that those who continue to trespass these restricted areas are dealt with ruthlessly to serve as deterrent to others.

