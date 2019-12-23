Ghana: Prudential Bank Outlines Digital Roadmap ... As It Opens Two Branches

Prudential Bank Limited has opened two branches in Accra with a promise to roll out additional digital platforms to provide convenient banking for customers.

Mr John Addo, Deputy Managing Director, Finance Administration and Credit Administration, Prudential Bank who disclosed this at the opening of the Cantonments branch of the bank in Accra yesterday said the development of a Mobile app was in the process.

The bank on Tuesday also opened the Airport City branch to serve customers in the area.

Mr Addo said the bank would also upgrade its internet banking channel which would features such as expenditure analysis, alerts, reminders among others.

"We will also establish a modern contact centre to handle customer enquiries via various channels including telephone, email, whatsapp and other social media channels to improve customer experience," he said.

He said "the banking industry crisis is now over; the banks that are still standing have met the minimum capital requirement and are poised for growth. It is envisaged that the competition will continue to intensify and regulation will become more and more stringent. The way forward in today's world is digital and we are poised to embark on the digital drive."

Mr Addo said the bank aside the electronic and the panned digital platforms, it intend to have a physical presence in few strategic locations in the country.

He said the bank was determined to maintain the impressive performance over the past 20 years through good customer care and quality banking services.

He reminded the staff to be courteous, honest and proactive so as to build excellent business relationship with the customers.

Mrs Akosua A, Bohen, Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs said the bank was proud to open two branches in prominent areas of Accra to further increase accessibility to the bank's services and products.

"Prudential Bank has been in the banking business for 23 years. From its early days as a one -branch bank, we have grown steadily to this milestone where we have 41 branches and two agencies spread across the country," she said.

The bank she said had continuously adopted a policy of bringing its unique banking services to the doorsteps of the ever-expanding business community.