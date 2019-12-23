Ghana: Support Assemblies On Projects With Mineral Development Fund - Mining Companies Urged

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has called on mining companies in the country to support local assemblies with their expertise in undertaking projects under the Mineral Development Fund (MDF) to improve the lives of people living in mining communities.

He said currently the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was partnering local assemblies to improve infrastructure development in mining areas through the MDF and the support of mining companies would be needed in that direction.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh made the call during the inauguration of the new ultra-modern office complex for the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) in Accra.

He commended mining companies for the numerous social projects they were funding in mining communities to improve the lives of the people in their host communities.

"The Ministry has taken note of the many social projects that member companies of the Chamber undertake. From the construction of roads to the provision of other social infrastructure including health centres, schools and electrification projects, among others," the Minister said.

The $1.2 million office complex constructed by a local construction company, Universal Prestige Company, and inaugurated by Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the GCM, has a conference room, a library, a museum and other facilities.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said the Tertiary Education Fund established by the GCM, which was expected to transform research and education the mining industry, would go a long way to complement government's free senior high programme.

"There is no doubt that today's event further underscores that long term outlook of member companies of the Chamber for their operations in Ghana and their commitment to maintain a foothold as we week to hold on to our lead in responsible mining on the continent," he said.

The President of the GCM, Eric Asubonteng paid glowing tribute to his predecessor whose hard work led the culmination of the construction of the office complex for the Chamber.

He said the new Secretariat would serve as a centre for mining information in Ghana and would churn out information to support policy formulation and legislation to develop the mining industry.

Mr Asubonteng for called for an enabling mining environment for the mining industry to thrive.

The President entreated the government to effectively leverage investment opportunities in the mining sector for sustainable economic development.

The CEO of GCM, Sulemanu Koney commended the past and present executives as well as the Council and all stakeholders who have worked hard over the years and ensured that the Chamber has its own office accommodation.

He said new office complex has a mining museum and hosts both the Secretariat of ECOWAS Federation of Chamber of Mines and the Local Network of the United Nations Global Compact Office.

