Ghana: Obawale Community to Get Gh¢238,000 Classroom Block, Offices

20 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo

Koforidua — The Obawale community in the Yilo Krobo municipality in the Eastern Region is to benefit from a new classroom block being constructed at the cost of GH¢238,000 to enhance education in the area.

This follows the symbolic sod cutting performed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly (YKMA), Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, for work to commence on the project.

The facility, to replace the dilapidated structure, will have offices for the head teacher and staff and a modern water closet toilet would be completed in June 2020.

The MCE indicated that the government was committed to raising the standard of education to a higher level across all the metropolitan and municipal assemblies in the country.

"For this reason, the president has not left us alone in the sharing of the national cake and this is a clear evidence which we are all witnessing today," he said.

Mr Kupualor added that in as much as the government was putting in every effort to make education accessible to all Ghanaian children, it also behooves parents and guardians to ensure that their wards took advantage of these educational interventions to study hard and become prominent personalities to their families and the country at large.

He also entreated Ocean Rock Construction & Drilling Company Limited, the construction firm in charge of the project to try and complete the project within the stipulated time, while urging the community to provide the needed assistance which the contractor may require.

The MCE also asked the contractor to recruit majority of both skilled and unskilled workers from the area to serve as temporary source of employment to the people.

The Dadematse, Daniel Akuffo, expressed gratitude to the MCE and the President for responding to their plight.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Education
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.