Ghana: Obawale Community to Get Gh¢238,000 Classroom Block, Offices

Koforidua — The Obawale community in the Yilo Krobo municipality in the Eastern Region is to benefit from a new classroom block being constructed at the cost of GH¢238,000 to enhance education in the area.

This follows the symbolic sod cutting performed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly (YKMA), Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor, for work to commence on the project.

The facility, to replace the dilapidated structure, will have offices for the head teacher and staff and a modern water closet toilet would be completed in June 2020.

The MCE indicated that the government was committed to raising the standard of education to a higher level across all the metropolitan and municipal assemblies in the country.

"For this reason, the president has not left us alone in the sharing of the national cake and this is a clear evidence which we are all witnessing today," he said.

Mr Kupualor added that in as much as the government was putting in every effort to make education accessible to all Ghanaian children, it also behooves parents and guardians to ensure that their wards took advantage of these educational interventions to study hard and become prominent personalities to their families and the country at large.

He also entreated Ocean Rock Construction & Drilling Company Limited, the construction firm in charge of the project to try and complete the project within the stipulated time, while urging the community to provide the needed assistance which the contractor may require.

The MCE also asked the contractor to recruit majority of both skilled and unskilled workers from the area to serve as temporary source of employment to the people.

The Dadematse, Daniel Akuffo, expressed gratitude to the MCE and the President for responding to their plight.