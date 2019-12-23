Ghana: Parliament Reschedules Vetting of Chief Justice Nominee to Dec 23

Parliament has rescheduled the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin Yeboah, to Monday, December 23, 2019.

The nominee was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of the House for his suitability or otherwise for the office of the Chief Justice to be assessed.

But, a press statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, said the nominee would now be expected to face the Joseph Osei-Owusu chaired Committee on Monday.

"The Parliament of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the new date for vetting the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin Yeboah, is on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 9am prompt, ... .in Committee Rooms one and two at the new administration block of Parliament," the statement said.

It is unclear why the change in date, but the Minority caucus on the committee had hinted that it would boycott the vetting.

It accused the chairman and MP for Bekwai, of taking unilateral decision in relation to the vetting of the nominee.

According to the Minority, whiles discussions were being held on when to vet the nominee considering the time constraint, the chairman, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, announced a date without recourse to the dialogue.

"The chairman of the Appointments Committee unilaterally caused public announcement of the proposed date of vetting without regard to the ongoing processes of dialogue on the abridgment," a decision the Minority said smacked of bad faith, in a statement signed by its leader Haruna Iddrisu in Accra on Monday.

"The Minority is refusing to depart from the usual practice of Parliament in giving the public a two weeks period to submit memoranda on nominees before they are vetted," the statement explained.

But in a statement, the Minority said it would now be part of the process.

"Following further consultations and an intervention by the leadership of Parliament; we have reached an understanding that makes it possible to reconsider our position and commit to participating in the vetting of the President's nominee for the high office of Chief Justice.

"Ghanaians can expect us to discharge our constitutional duty diligently and thoroughly especially considering our high regard for the eminent office the nominee will be occupying as head of the judicial arm of government if approved.

"As we have emphasised earlier, our position on this matter is borne out of respect for our practice and processes without any prejudice whatsoever to the nominee in question.

"The Minority will continue to place first the larger interest of Ghana and insist on strict adherence to credible parliamentary democracy," the statement signed by the Minority Leader said.