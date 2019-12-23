Nigeria: Why I Resigned As Governor Matawalle's Adviser - Marafa

Sambo Marafa, a former Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has said his resignation was personal and not borne out of anger or a rift between him and the governor.

He made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Marafa, who is the younger brother to an ex-senator, Kabir Marafa, said he resigned to enable him to concentrate on his private businesses and "most importantly to pave way for other persons from their teeming supporters to be considered for appointments."

Mr Marafa and the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Bilyaminu Shinkafi resigned their appointments on Saturday.

The duo resigned barely two weeks after they were appointed.

Another appointee, Jamilu Zannah, rejected his appointment as commissioner for education in the state.

Mr Zanna, who was the governor's campaign director, cited the non-performance of his principal as well as his nonchalant disposition as his reason for rejecting the offer. He said he is unimpressed with the way the present administration is being run.

He also accused the governor of making appointments without consulting them.

Mr Marafa, however, said the cordial relationship between him and the governor who he described as his elder brother, is intact and flourishing for the benefit of the state.

"Looking back at the journey from our party congresses to primaries and the long journey through the state high court, appeal court and finally the Supreme Court and the massive support my brother got from the length and breath of our state and even beyond, I reasoned, it would amount to extreme selfishness to put myself first before so many prominent members of my brothers political camp, especially those that were either imprisoned, sacked, or wickedly sidelined/redeployed. All because of the struggle to emancipate our state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I resigned to make room for some of them to be considered," he said.

He further stated that before tendering his resignation, he intimated his brother, the ex-lawmaker, who supported and advised him to inform the governor.

He also said Governor Matawalle understood his reasons for resigning and "happily accepted" the resignation, wished him well in his business and promised to look for a suitable replacement from one of our deserving members.

" Like my brother, I will always pray and work for the success of Matawalle's administration because his success, is ours. I'm ready to make any sacrifice for our beloved state," he said.

Mr Marafa was until his resignation, the Special Adviser to the governor on Comprehensive Agricultural Revolution Programme.

He was also a member and principal officer in the Zamfara State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003.