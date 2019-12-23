South Africa: Parole Board Considering Fees Must Fall Activist Kanya Cekeshe's Release

23 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Speculation is rife that the release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is imminent, following the release of AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, on Monday.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services told News24 parole boards across the country were considering sitting to look at various remissions of sentence President Cyril Ramaphosa granted last Monday.

On Reconciliation Day earlier this month, Ramaphosa announced that some SA prisoners would receive special reduced prison sentences as the country celebrates 25 years of democracy.

Among those expected to benefit from the decision are Cekeshe and Dalindyebo.

Dalindyebo was imprisoned from December 2015 after the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced him to 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, one of culpable homicide and one of defeating the ends of justice, News24 reported. The Supreme Court of Appeal reduced the sentence by three years.

However, the Minister of Justice's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, could not confirm or deny speculation about Cekeshe's release.

Cekeshe's attorney, Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys, told News24 on Monday that he hoped the Fees Must Fall activist would be released on Tuesday, but this was pending a decision involving all relevant stakeholders who are yet to communicate with him.

Cekeshe is serving an eight-year sentence at Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg where he has been since 2017.

He was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property for trying to set a police van alight during protests in 2016.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.