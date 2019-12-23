Somalia: Somali Army Mulls to Launch Attacks Against Al-Shabaab

23 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports reaching at Radio Shabelle's news desk from the Middle Shabelle region indicate that the Somali military has prepared an offensive to drive Al-Shabab out of the remaining pockets.

The movements are being felt in the area of Haji Ali and its surroundings, where the deputy commander of the Somali army recently visited.

The situation is now tense and it is feared that fierce fighting could erupt there at any time.

Somali troops backed by AU and US soldiers have managed to recapture villages in Lower Shabelle region, including Anole, Sabiid, Bariire, and Awdhegle during joint military raids.

