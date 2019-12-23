Somalia: Puntland State President Says His Region is Facing Challenges

23 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Puntland State of Somalia, Said Abdullahi (Deni), has spoken about the current situation in the administration. Deni said Puntland is facing security, economic and political challenges that have become the obstacle of the development.

He also pointed out that security forces in Puntland operate under various circumstances that need to be addressed. Puntland, located northeastern Somalia has made gigantic efforts to maintain security and stability as the state forces are battling Al-Shabab and ISIS-linked militants in Bari region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.