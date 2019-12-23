Somalia: Puntland State President Says His Region is Facing Challenges

The President of Puntland State of Somalia, Said Abdullahi (Deni), has spoken about the current situation in the administration. Deni said Puntland is facing security, economic and political challenges that have become the obstacle of the development.

He also pointed out that security forces in Puntland operate under various circumstances that need to be addressed. Puntland, located northeastern Somalia has made gigantic efforts to maintain security and stability as the state forces are battling Al-Shabab and ISIS-linked militants in Bari region.