Cameroon: General Code of Regional and Local Authorities - Minister Highlights Peculiarities of Bill

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam on December 16, 2019 defended bill No 1065/PJL/AN to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities before members of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly, explaining the necessary innovations the bill brings to the North West and South West Regions. This was in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, François Bolvin Wakata. The bill which was adopted at the committee yesterday at 6pm and will be debated in plenary in the near future seeks to accelerate the decentralisation process in Cameroon and underscores the need to uphold national unity, territorial integrity as well as the equality and dignity of regional and local authorities, none of which can exercise control over another. In view of strengthening the financial capacities of regional and local authorities, the bill provides that the portion of State revenue allocated to them as general decentralisation grants may not be less than 15 per cent. In relation to rules applicable to councils, the legal instrument outlines some of the powers previously devolved and the proposed new powers. With regards to rules applicable to regions, the bill establishes a special legal regime which in addition to those recognised in other regions, confers on the North West and South West Regions powers deriving from their specificity.