Cameroon: General Code of Regional and Local Authorities - Minister Highlights Peculiarities of Bill

Photo: Voice of America
Prisoners are taken from the Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde, Cameroon, July 23, 2019 (file photo).
22 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Georges Elanga Obam defended the bill on December 16, 2019 before members of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam on December 16, 2019 defended bill No 1065/PJL/AN to institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities before members of the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly, explaining the necessary innovations the bill brings to the North West and South West Regions. This was in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, François Bolvin Wakata. The bill which was adopted at the committee yesterday at 6pm and will be debated in plenary in the near future seeks to accelerate the decentralisation process in Cameroon and underscores the need to uphold national unity, territorial integrity as well as the equality and dignity of regional and local authorities, none of which can exercise control over another. In view of strengthening the financial capacities of regional and local authorities, the bill provides that the portion of State revenue allocated to them as general decentralisation grants may not be less than 15 per cent. In relation to rules applicable to councils, the legal instrument outlines some of the powers previously devolved and the proposed new powers. With regards to rules applicable to regions, the bill establishes a special legal regime which in addition to those recognised in other regions, confers on the North West and South West Regions powers deriving from their specificity.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

More on This
Anglophone 'Special Status' a Solution to Cameroon's Crisis?
Cameroon Separatists Allegedly Abduct Election Candidates
Universities to Track Atrocities in Anglophone Cameroon
Global Support for Cameroon Peace Efforts
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.