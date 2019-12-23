Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Airport First to Be Iso Certified

Victoria Falls International Airport has become the first aviation facility in the country to be ISO certified after satisfying international quality management systems on flight safety and aviation security.

The new look airport, which was officially commissioned three years ago following a US$150 million refurbishment, was presented with the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) at a ceremony here on Wednesday last week.

The presentation coincided with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)'s celebration of the International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD) and Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO) 75th anniversary.

The certification follows rigorous quality management system certification audits conducted by SAZ over two years to assess airport's level of compliance to the ISO9001:2015, and makes Victoria Falls airport a reference point for all airports in the country.

SAZ director Dr Eve Gadzikwa handed the certificate to CAAZ airports director Mr Tawanda Gusha and said the recognition was internationally recognised.

She said CAAZ successfully established and implemented quality management system of international standards hence the three-year certificate.

"This is a truly and commendable achievement by CAAZ which underlines the continued determination and commitment of the board management to providing safe, regular and efficient use of aviation," said Dr Gadzikwa.

"The certification will ensure that CAAZ continues to enhance performance of the aviation industry through the provision of quality services.

"Through diligent efforts and significant investment, CAAZ has rightfully attained certification to ISO 9001:2015 which is pursued by an independent body in order to provide third party independent attestation to the high level of quality and excellence.

"It's the most readily recognised management standard in the world and assures conformity to globally accepted best practice in quality management systems."

Dr Gadzikwa said the ISO certification will bring value addition to CAAZ through efficient utilisation of resources, demonstrated organisational commitment to quality issues, ability to satisfy customer requirements, improving quality of services, as well as helping to drive growth and increase profits.

"This will be continually monitored, hence the organisation should adhere to best practice," she said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, whose speech was read on his behalf by director for Strategic Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in his office, Mr Allowance Sango said the ISO certification will go a long way in cementing Victoria Falls airport's place as the game changer.

He challenged CAAZ to make sure all its facilities are ISO certified.

"Government embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise aviation infrastructure and services," said Minister Matiza.

"Zimbabwe underwent two ICAO audits whose aim is to ensure that member states adhere to standards and recommended practices and I am proud to say that early indication suggests that Zimbabwe is on track."

ICAD day was officially declared by the United Nations in 1996 and is celebrated every year on December 7, while ICAO was signed in 1944, hence the 75-year celebration which saw the ICAO flag being hoisted at the Victoria Falls airport a few months ago.