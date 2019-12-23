Zimbabwe: Mteki Endorses New Dispensation

Cde Bryn Mteki, who recently rejoined Zanu-PF after having challenged President Mnangagwa as one of the 23 Presidential aspirants in the 2018 harmonised elections, has said he will serve both the party and the nation unconditionally.

In an interview on the sidelines of the just-ended Zanu-PF 18th National People's Conference in Goromonzi, Cde Mteki said servant leadership was the hallmark of the New Dispensation, hence the decision to swallow his pride and go back to the party.

He said the conference was a momentous success as it focused on economic recovery.

"The New Dispensation under the guidance of President Mnangagwa is what prompted me to come back," said Cde Mteki, a renowned sculptor, musician and businessman.

"Yes, I contested against him, but I have to swallow my pride so that we can move the country forward and he has also opened his door to any Zimbabwean who would want to move the country forward.

"My way forward now as a member of Zanu-PF is to just serve the party and the nation and I am ready to work so that we can move the country forward collectively.

"The conference was a resounding success and everything went well without any incident, so I am very excited that I was part of it and it was a historic one."

Cde Mteki echoed the party's former secretary for administration Cde Didymus Mutasa's sentiments that the party had modernised saying it signified the party's new era in politics.

"The party has modernised in terms of networking and everything else, so I think this is a new era in our politics," he said.

"Quite a lot of things have changed with regard to the party because the leadership is now different from what it was previously, so I would like to say that so many changes have happened and the dynamics of politics have changed."

Cde Mteki urged the nation to be patient with the party as lasting solutions to the people's plight were being sought and implemented.

"The nation should also be patient with Zanu-PF and its leadership, so I believe the roadmap is done, I have seen work being done and the vision of President Mnangagwa," he said.

"The necessary things that need to be done are in place, so it's a matter of time and execution."