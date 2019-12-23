Zimbabwe: Mteki Endorses New Dispensation

23 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Cde Bryn Mteki, who recently rejoined Zanu-PF after having challenged President Mnangagwa as one of the 23 Presidential aspirants in the 2018 harmonised elections, has said he will serve both the party and the nation unconditionally.

In an interview on the sidelines of the just-ended Zanu-PF 18th National People's Conference in Goromonzi, Cde Mteki said servant leadership was the hallmark of the New Dispensation, hence the decision to swallow his pride and go back to the party.

He said the conference was a momentous success as it focused on economic recovery.

"The New Dispensation under the guidance of President Mnangagwa is what prompted me to come back," said Cde Mteki, a renowned sculptor, musician and businessman.

"Yes, I contested against him, but I have to swallow my pride so that we can move the country forward and he has also opened his door to any Zimbabwean who would want to move the country forward.

"My way forward now as a member of Zanu-PF is to just serve the party and the nation and I am ready to work so that we can move the country forward collectively.

"The conference was a resounding success and everything went well without any incident, so I am very excited that I was part of it and it was a historic one."

Cde Mteki echoed the party's former secretary for administration Cde Didymus Mutasa's sentiments that the party had modernised saying it signified the party's new era in politics.

"The party has modernised in terms of networking and everything else, so I think this is a new era in our politics," he said.

"Quite a lot of things have changed with regard to the party because the leadership is now different from what it was previously, so I would like to say that so many changes have happened and the dynamics of politics have changed."

Cde Mteki urged the nation to be patient with the party as lasting solutions to the people's plight were being sought and implemented.

"The nation should also be patient with Zanu-PF and its leadership, so I believe the roadmap is done, I have seen work being done and the vision of President Mnangagwa," he said.

"The necessary things that need to be done are in place, so it's a matter of time and execution."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.