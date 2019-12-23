Zimbabwe: Unity Day Significance Grows

The national unity ushered in by the signing of the Unity Accord between Zanu (PF) and PF-Zapu has grown beyond the political parties, to incorporate all Zimbabweans.

This was said by Zanu PF Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Cde Mike Bimha during a Unity Day commemoration organised by the party's Youth League in Epworth yesterday.

"What we see now is more than just the unity of Zanu and Zapu, it is more of all the people of Zimbabwe; be they in their various political parties, various backgrounds or various opinions that at least there is merit in us to get united as we focus on things that are of national interest," said Cde Bimha.

"Zimbabwe is our country. We might be from different political parties, but this is our country, Zimbabwe.

"If our tomorrow improves for the good (economically), it will be good for all of us in Zimbabwe."

Zanu PF Youth League Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chirau said Unity Day provided a platform for leaders to reflect on national interests versus personal egos.

"This is a reflection that for us as youths to conquer, it is important that we have to be united," he said.

Speaking at the same function, Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) president Ms Linda Masarira said Zimbabwe needed unity now more than any other time in the past.

"We are just this polarised, we cannot even agree on anything because everyone wants to be the one who came up with the idea that saved Zimbabwe, but there is a time we have to take off our political jackets and say we are all Zimbabweans," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What we need to do first and foremost is to unite in our diversity, speak with one voice in terms of issues to do with development, producing and exporting because, as long as we are not producing, we are not able to open our industries. As long as we are not united we are not going to be able to speak with one voice against corruption and sanctions."

Political analyst Mr Alexandra Rusero called on political players to unite for the benefit of the country.

"If (the late Robert) Mugabe and (the late Joshua) Nkomo could join hands after a massive conflict, why can't current leaders do the same because what we are having are just artificial conflicts," said Mr Rusero.

Professor Isheunesu Mupepereki urged political leaders to engage chiefs and allow them to rediscover the role of spirit mediums in uniting the country with an ultimate goal of ending the current challenges "we are facing as a country".

Unity Day came following the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987 by the late former President Mugabe and the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo, who represented Zanu (PF) and PF-Zapu respectively.