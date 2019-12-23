South Sudan: Nuba Refugees in South Sudan Forced to Return Home

22 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Yida Camp — Dire humanitarian conditions in Yida Refugee Camp in South Sudan has forced hundreds of refugees from the Nuba Mountains to return to South Kordofan.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an activist reported that relief organisations stopped providing aid since October. "This made the situation for the refugees impossible," he said.

"Last month, they started leaving Yida camp, most of them on foot, returning to their home areas. Now it seems they are all leaving. This Friday, 15 lorries loaded with families left for the Nuba Mountains."

The source said that the long journey back to the Nuba Mountains is difficult, particularly for the disabled and elderly people. "The refugees are weak already, and they are lacking clean drinking water and food on the way home."

He appealed to humanitarian aid organisations to intervene and "save the lives of the Nuba refugees".

