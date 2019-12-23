Gambia: Fortune Out to Pick Points Off Stumbling Marimoo

22 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Fortune Football Club will be out today eyeing getting the points off a stuttering Marimoo who are on a stretch of two straight losses.

Also dubbed The Petroleum Boys, Fortune's previous game ended in a whopping to Real de Banjul who spanked them 2-0 with goals from Alagie Kujabi and Kajally Drammeh wreaking havoc.

Their first outing wrapped up a four-goal-thriller in an eventual 2-2 stalemate with league newcomers Elite United.

Crossing daggers with Marimoo at the Brikama Boxba today, the fixture had been billed for last Saturday before being rescheduled for today owing to Brikama's nawettan league final.

Yesterday evening, Real de Banjul traveled to West Coast Region to square title rivals and defending league champions Brikama United at home.

Elsewhere on Saturday, 10-man Armed Forces went temporarily on top of the table standings on seven points after sliding over Hawks while Tallinding United trailed behind Banjul United 2-1 having initially opened the scoring via Omar Sonko in the 23rd minute before Muhammed Samba evened it eight minutes on.

Just when matters had looked headed for a draw, Omar Jaiteh plundered in the winning goal for Banjul securing the capital side their first points.

