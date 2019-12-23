Gambia: Police Detain Man for Allegedly Insulting Government's Spokesperson

23 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Hatab Nyang And Louise Jobe

A native of Nuimi Jurunku cum resident of Dippa Kunda was on Saturday, 20th December 2019 arrested by security personnel from Banjulnding Police Station.

According to Lamin Manjang, he was arrested by security personnel at his home on Saturday. He said the Police told him during the time of his arrest that they have an audio which according to them(security personnel) was from him(Lamin Manjang). He said he was told that he threatened and insulted the government spokesman Sankareh in the said recorded audio.

Manjang said the government spokesman appeared at the Bundung Police Station on Sunday to give his statement to the Police.

Jainaba Sonko a cousin sister to Lamin Manjang told Foroyaa that the said audio is not from the suspect, saying she does not know how her cousin was linked to the audio.

Madam Sonko said: "The voice in the audio is totally different from Lamin Manjang's voice.'

The police station was packed full with sympathizers from Dippa kunda, Busumbala, Talinding etc.

This reporters tried to contact the PRO of the police, but their efforts failed to bear fruits.

