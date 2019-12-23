Gambian Soldiers Schooled On Cricket in Efforts to Expand Game

The Gambia Cricket Association (GCA) held its maiden Introductory Cricket Training Course for Military personnel at the 2nd Infantry Battalion in Farafenni from the 17th to 19th December 2019.

The course, meant to expand the cricket game to the length and breadth of the country and also increase its popularity beyond KM and West Coast Regions, was tabled in three stages which were batting, balling and fielding.

Speaking during the three days training course was the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) member and also beneficiary of the Course Captain Babucarr Ngum who thanked the executive of GCA for coming up with such an important initiation which would enable the military personnel to also participate in the game like any other sports.

Cpt. Ngum further argued the members of GAF who participated in the course to make the best use of knowledge and skills gained from the training into good use for the betterment and sustainability of the game and retain the skills so that they would help facilitate the same to others who couldn't get the opportunity to be there.

He assured GCA of GAF's full participation and complete commitment to the discipline of the game as the GCA seeks for the games' expansion.

"I would like to congratulate Colonel Timothy Sanyang of the 2nd Infantry Battalion for granting us the opportunity to take part in the training", he concludes.