Somalia: Somali Army Official Speaks About Attack Attempted to Take His Life

At least 7 people were killed and several wounded last night after a car filled with explosives targeted vehicles carrying SNA commander south of the central city of Galkayo.

General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, the commander of the Somali army's ground forces said six of his bodyguards were wounded in the attack, which was claimed by Al-Shabaab.

Other reports, however, said the car bomb targeted a hotel in which Somali army commanders were holding a meeting

The reports indicate that among the casualties were soldiers and some civilians who were trading on the street where the explosion occurred.