Somalia: Galmudug State Forces Step Up Security Operation in Dhusamareb

22 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The security forces of Galmudug State of Somalia heightened security sweeps in central town ahead of upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

The state troops managed to seize IEDs and suspects during the operations in Dhusamareb town, located in the Galgadud region of central Somalia, according to sources.

The latest reports from the town indicate that a bomb hidden in rubbish has wounded several people on Sunday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The regional state has been in political turmoil for years over the power-sharing agreement and the Somali government is trying to form a new inclusive administration this year.

