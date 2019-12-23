Africa: Breaking - Sudan Investigation Into Darfur Crimes Lauded

press release

Enough Project Lauds Investigation by Sudanese Government into Crimes Committed in Darfur by Former Bashir Regime

Sudan has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Darfur going back to 2003 by members of the regime of former president Omar al-Bashir, the state prosecutor Tagelsir al-Heber announced today.

Dr Suliman Baldo, Senior Advisor at the Enough Project, said: "Today Sudan took a significant step by opening investigations into the role of deposed President Omar al-Bashir and some fifty senior officials of his regime in the war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide that took place in Darfur starting in 2003. The new civilian-led government is showing through these investigations its determination to put an end to rampant impunity for serious crimes that prevailed under Bashir. It is also responding to the demands of justice by the victims of conflicts in Sudan, and by the population whose peaceful protests led to the downfall of Bashir. The world will be watching closely, with the expectation that these investigations will be conducted independently, fairly, and with the clear understanding that no one will be held above the law who was implicated in orchestrating these atrocity crimes in Darfur and elsewhere in Sudan."

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Greg Hittelman, Director of Communications, The Sentry and the Enough Project, +1 310 717 0606, ghittelman@thesentry.org

About THE ENOUGH PROJECT

The Enough Project supports peace and an end to mass atrocities in Africa's deadliest conflict zones. Together with its investigative initiative The Sentry, Enough counters armed groups, violent kleptocratic regimes, and their commercial partners that are sustained and enriched by corruption, criminal activity, and the trafficking of natural resources. By helping to create consequences for the major perpetrators and facilitators of atrocities and corruption, Enough seeks to build leverage in support of peace and good governance. Enough conducts research in conflict zones, engages governments and the private sector on potential policy solutions, and mobilizes public campaigns focused on peace, human rights, and breaking the links between war and illicit profit. Learn more - and join us - at www.EnoughProject.org.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Human Rights Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About THE SENTRY

The Sentry is an investigative and policy team that follows the dirty money connected to African war criminals and transnational war profiteers and seeks to shut those benefiting from violence out of the international financial system. By disrupting the cost-benefit calculations of those who hijack governments for self-enrichment in East and Central Africa, the deadliest war zone globally since World War II, we seek to counter the main drivers of conflict and create new leverage for peace, human rights, and good governance. Co-founded by George Clooney and John Prendergast, The Sentry is composed of financial investigators, international human rights lawyers, and regional experts, as well as former law enforcement agents, intelligence officers, policymakers, investigative journalists, and banking professionals.

Learn more at www.TheSentry.org.