Tanzania: Latra Bus Permit Terms 'Too Tough'

Dar es Salaam — As the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has started issuing permits for buses whose operators request to engage in transporting passengers upcountry, some bus drivers are blaming the authority for setting tough conditions, thereby causing unnecessary inconveniences.

Bus owners and drivers applied for permits from Latra to transport people to upcountry after demand increased drastically a few days ago as some Dar es Salaam residents seek to celebrate the festive season elsewhere. The Latra licensing officer, Mr Leo Ngowi, said applicants are required to install vehicle tracking system before getting the permit. But, some drivers told The Citizen yesterday that installing the equipment and possession of bus tickets remain hurdles for them.

One of the drivers Mr Maulid Maulid, told this writer that it takes up to three hours for the equipment to be installed. Yet, busses are not allowed to commence the journey before the equipment starts functioning.

"I installed the equipment at 8am today, but I wasn't allowed to leave because the Vehicles Tracking Control (VTC) was not working," said the driver.

Another driver, Mr Moses Kapinga, said demand for possession of valid tickets that show a vehicle;s registration number and the fare was another challenge.

"These procedures add to the costs, delay journeys and cause troubles to travelers," he said.

Also Read

Islamic finance legal framework coming

Local sisal bag producers call for tax waiver

Tanzania Revenue Authority's appeal on electronic tax stamps