Tanzania: Two Vodacom Tanzania Board Members Resign

23 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — Two more members of Vodacom Tanzania Board of Directors have tendered letters of resignation.

According to a statement issued Monday December 23, 2019 by the company secretary Ms Caroline Mduma, members who tendered their resignation from the board include Mr Andries Delport and Mr Till Streichert.

The statement says the duo would resign as non-executive directors of the company next year.

The statement further explained that MrDelport will resign with effect from May 14th while MrStreichert's will take effect on June 20, 2020.

However, the letter did not explain the reason for the resignation.

The resignation of the board of directors comes two months after the resignation of Mr Ali Mfuruki, who was the board chairman.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

