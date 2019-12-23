Sudan: Al Taeyshi - Sudan of Change Is Guarantor of Peace of S. Sudan

Juba — Member of the Sovereign Council and Spokesman of the Sudanese Government negotiating delegation to Juba peace talks Mohamed Hassan Al Taishi has reviewed in an interview he gave to the Sudan News Agency in Juba a number of important issues including the will of peace that is existing now in the Sudan and South Sudan and the opportunities available for the two countries for realization of this goal besides the role of the "Sudan of change" in realization of peace in South Sudan.

Al Taeyshi added in the interview to SUNA that "the Sudan of change" is the guarantor of South Sudan peace agreement, noting that fortunately Sudan is now the chair of the IGAD, affirming that there are now big opportunities for the two countries to achieve political and comprehensive peace a matter that would lead to creation of economic integration between the two countries and enhancing of their economies.

He stressed that there is now strong will for realization of peace in Sudan and South Sudan, explaining that through their discussions with the South Sudanese they have felt their real desire that the Sudanese people reach peace in their country which would open the way for political and economic integration.

"There is now a strong will in the two countries that is conducive for making the peoples of Sudan and South Sudan as one people in two countries," Al Taeyshi said, adding that this would lead to economic integration between the two countries..

He pointed out that peace in Sudan and South Sudan is key for regional peace and security, stressing that the will of peace in the two countries will emerge as victorious leading to the end of the war and that the Sudanese transitional government would conclude peace agreement with the armed struggle movements, including SPLM-N - Abdelaziz Al Helo, ending the war and enabling these movements to participate in the reconstruction and development of Sudan.

Al Taeyshi pointed out in the interview to SUNA that realization of peace is one of the leading demands of the December Revolution, which is possible under the sponsorship of South Sudan, saying that this would end the dark era in the relations between the two countries and open the way for building joint strategic relations in all political and economic fields.