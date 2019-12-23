Sudan: UFP Welcomes Moving Sudan to Monitoring List

22 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fashir — Head of Umma Federal Party (UFP) in North Darfur State Eng. Anwar Ishag Suleiman has welcomed United States' decision of moving Sudan from worrying list to special monitoring list as step towards removing its name from that list.

He said his party supports religious freedom as authentic human right called for by all Islamic laws. Suleiman urged transitional government in statement to SUNA for the importance of removing all distortions and restrictions practiced during the defunct regime against other believers.

Suleiman called for prevailing values of love, coexistence and tolerance amongst social, cultural and religious components of the Sudanese society.

Meanwhile Suleiman called the international community particularly United States to remove Sudan's name from all lists that sabotaged the progress of Sudan besides writing off its debts that represented heavy burden on shoulders of the Sudanese people.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

