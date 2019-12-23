Sudan and South Korea ..Steps to More Closer Relationships

Khartoum,22, 12,2019 , (SUNA)- Since establishing their diplomatic relations in 1977, remarkable improvement were happened in economy, tourism and culture fields between Sudan and South Korea. The Korean companies began investment in Sudan after Signing agreement of cooperation in fields of trade, economy, culture and arts. The first of these companies was "Daewoo " that invested in different fieldes in Seventieth of last century.

More than, relationship between two countries were strengthened after oil Discover in Sudan , as Korea became one of Imported states for Sudanese Oil and some agricultural crops. While Korean Products such as cars, electronic devices , machines, drugs were topped the list of exporting to Sudan.

Sudan encourage South Korea to increase chance of exchange cooperation and benefits between two states, particular, political conditions now is suitable to investment in Sudan. In addition to Sudan's natural capacities including geographical and economic characters as Sudan location in center of Africa could be commercial gate to South Korea to increase its activities in the continent. Sudan appreciated Support of South Korea, specially programs of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICK) that include supporting Vocational Training Centers, Campaign of combating endemic diseases, providing scholarship chances for Sudanese in South Korea and Support of Korean foreign affaires ministry to its counterpart in Sudan.

Chairman of Sudanese community in South Korea Anwar Mohammad Nour said in previous statement that their number in South Korea are some hundreds persons who living in the capital Seoul and some other Korean cities. Sudanese community include employees in some Korean companies and Arabic embassies and their families(about 30% or 40% of total number) , the companies owners and residents businessmen, the students and workers.

Korean experience represent a successful model for Sudanese , so they work to learn lessons and practical expertise, while we find similarity betweennthe two countries and there is possibility to transmit Korean experience to create economic Development Nour said , adding recently relations witnessed unprecedented progress and we expect that it will promote economic partnership between two countries, beside compatibility in political issues in regional and international arenas.

South Korea was one of states that early appreciated the Sudanese Revolution and agreement between the Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and Changes to create Transitional Government according Sudanese Nation Will to achieve democracy according to Spokesman of South Korean foreign ministry.

After receiving credentials from the new South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang Jeong , minister of foreign affaires in Sudan Asma Abdullah appreciated relations between two countries. Minister Asma expressed on Sudan's keen to improve it in future and her thanks to provide training opportunities for building capacities of the Sudanese woman and promised to facilitate the Ambassador's mission in Sudan.

On his part Ambassador Jeong expressed on his happiness to work in Sudan and asserted his keenness to promote relations of his country with Sudan and open all fields of cooperation with Sudan. Ambassador Jeong announced on providing 30 training Chances to employees ladies who work in governmental sector. And more opportunities in future for ladies in other fields to raise their capacities in different fields due to great role of Sudanese women in Sudan.

