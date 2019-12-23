Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy

22 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has hailed the distinguished level of thee relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

During his meeting Sunday at the General Command with the visiting Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Silci Bekele, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan affirmed Sudan keenness to consolidate its partnership with Ethiopia in all fields.

In a press statement after the meeting, Bekele said that he conveyed to the Sovereign Council's Chairman a verbal message from the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed dealing with the means to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, adding that he will convey to the greetings and best wishes of Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan to the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

