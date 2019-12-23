Sudan: Free Will Movement Criticizes Call for State Secularism

22 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Free Will Movement, Adam Yagoub Tibin, has criticized the call of some negotiating tracks for the secularism of the state, pointing out that these demands are delegated to the Sudanese people through free elections,

He said in a statement to SUNA that the dictation carried out by the Forces of Freedom and Change to the two negotiating parties is a stumbling block that would continue to exist in the negotiations.

Tibin indicated that he was expecting an agreement on the declaration of principles for each track of the negotiations before moving to the details in each track.

He referred to what he called the great influence by some leaders of the Freedom and Change on the negotiation tracks.

He called on all the political entities and the armed struggle movements to stick to wisdom logic and to elevate the interest of Sudan, referring the "fragility of the security situation and political fluidity", in addition to the economic crisis.

Tibin called on the transitional government to focus on the requirements of the transitional period and to give attention to solving the hardship of living.

