Sudan: Khogali - IDPs Have Full Rights to Represent Themselves

22 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fashir — North Darfur Caretaker Wali (governor) Maj (Gen) Malik AL Tayeb Khogali affirmed that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have full right to represent themselves and presented their issues directly at all forums on ground that they were the most war affected category in Darfur.

The Wali stresses that "there is no way from now upward for exploiting IDPs as business affairs issue."

The Wali gave this statement Sunday during meeting with IDPs delegation in his office at State's Secretariat Government in Fashir.

IDPs delegation was headed by Adam Yahya Dawelbat. The latter briefed the Wali on the outcome of IDPs delegation recent visit to Khartoum.

It notes that the IDPs delegation during their visit to Khartoum met with Chairman of sovereign council Lt. (Gen) Abdel Fatah AL Burhan and the commissioner of peace commission where the delegation presented issues and problems facing IDPs.

The IDPs issues according to the delegation's briefing represented in marinating security, stability, prevailing basic rights, justice, reconciliation, voluntarily return, accountability against those who committed humanity crimes and achieving comprehensive peace.

The Wali praised IDPs delegation efforts and participation in peace workshops as step towards partaking in peace negotiations in Juba capital of South Sudan.

