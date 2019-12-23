Nigeria: Kizz Daniel's Concert to Hold in Spite of Legal Troubles With Old Label

The Legal counsel to pop artiste, Kizz Daniel, born Oluwatobi Daniel Adenugbe has confirmed that the upcoming concert billed to hold at Eko Convention Centre on December 26, 2019, will still hold despite recent threats from the erstwhile record label, G World Wide.

This was made known at a press conference held recently in Lagos, where amongst other things, the artiste's legal team, L&A Legal Consultants led by Tunde Laoye, cleared the air on the ongoing dispute, describing it as a cheap attempt to distract the act. According to Laoye, there is no court order restraining the 27-year-old act from performing his craft as it is legal right to, as an artiste.

Oluwaseye Lawal, one of the partners at the firm, while corroborating Laoye's stance said, "Many people believe that only the label can end such agreements which is not true. It depends on the specific terms on the contract. We would like to state though that Kizz did not breach his contract, he terminated it formally after issuing notice of termination as required by the contract."

It was also revealed at the conference that the concert is not owned by Kizz Daniel rather a set of promoters who employed the music act to perform at the show as a headline artiste among several other musicians. Melvin Ahior, Managing Partner, Quebec Attorneys representing the promoters of the show said, "Kizz Daniel is only an employee of the promoters, the concert even though headlined by him is not exclusive to him and therefore can not be stopped. We want to use this opportunity to reaffirm that the show is going to hold, there's no fear, no worries."