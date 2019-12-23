Nigeria: Govt, ILO Partner to Create More Job Opportunities

23 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Minister of Labour and Employment Sen. Chris Ngige has said the federal government and International Labour Organisation (ILO) will synergise to create more employment opportunities.

He made this known during the formal launch of the Nigeria's Future of Work Report, held in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, said the present administration, in recognition of the threat posed by growing unemployment, rolled out the most ambitious programme, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to create and expand the national economic base, drive rapid industrialisation, build competitive human capital resource and reinvigorate the critical sectors of the national economy.

He further stated that the present administration also places more priority on the informal sector because of its huge potential in providing employment for millions of Nigerians as "we look into the future with greater hope and optimism."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.