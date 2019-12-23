Nigeria: Govt, ILO Partner to Create More Job Opportunities

Minister of Labour and Employment Sen. Chris Ngige has said the federal government and International Labour Organisation (ILO) will synergise to create more employment opportunities.

He made this known during the formal launch of the Nigeria's Future of Work Report, held in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, said the present administration, in recognition of the threat posed by growing unemployment, rolled out the most ambitious programme, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to create and expand the national economic base, drive rapid industrialisation, build competitive human capital resource and reinvigorate the critical sectors of the national economy.

He further stated that the present administration also places more priority on the informal sector because of its huge potential in providing employment for millions of Nigerians as "we look into the future with greater hope and optimism."