Tanzania: Six-Star Simba Blitz Past AFC

THE anger of losing to Green Warriors and Mashujaa in the past Azam Sports Federation Cup fell on clueless Arusha FC when Simba fired 6 unanswered rockets to the side at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Simba, were unlucky in the two editions of ASFC and in both, the Msimbazi Street giants crashed out in the first rounds.

But it was crystal clear yesterday that Simba determined to kill that past jinx by severely punishing the First Division League side from Arusha city and that was evident before the end of the first half when they had fired home four goals.

Goals from Cletous Chama, Gerson Fraga, Deo Kanda, Ibrahim Ajib, Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata made it an afternoon to remember for Simba fans and bitter for a few Arusha fans at the Uhuru Stadium.

Under the new Belgian Head Coach, Sven Vandenbroeck, Simba were superior in all departments, a situation that created fear and shiver to their inexperienced FDL-level opponents.

It was in the first half, Simba gave their fans joy, with plenty of incredible passes and pace against their opponents, seeking to score again and again just as a lion hunting for a query.

Cletuos Chama was the first to score for Simba SC in the 18th minute when he fired a tricky shot past Arusha FC goalkeeper being a rebound from Kagere's strike who was fed by tactical Ibrahim Ajibu.

Simba doubled the score in the 23rd minute through a Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga whose long shot from outside the box overpowered Arusha FC goalkeeper, Athumani Nyamaka, whose efforts to save it ended fruitlessly.

Just minutes after the Brazilian scored his first goal of season, Deo Kanda netted the third goal finishing a wonderful penetration pass from Ibrahim Ajibu. Ajibu made it four for Simba in the 34th minute, just eleven minutes before the end of the first half. It was indeed a day of joy for Simba and their fans as they were sure of victory by then.

Simba looked eager to beat the 4-0 goal target that was achieved by their traditional rivals Young Africans a day earlier at the same venue.

Yanga clobbered Iringa United 4-0 in the similar ASFC match. Just 11 minutes after the second half whistle, Simba were on the limelight once again, scoring their fifth goal through their lethal striker Medie Kagere who seemed not to be on form yesterday.

Kagere fired home a rebound from Francis Kahata strike that was saved by goalie Nyamaka of Arusha FC. Francis Kahata sealed the account in the 66th minute, about 10 minutes after Kagere's goal.

Deo Kanda had fed him from a flank and Kahata didn't make a mistake in making his team accomplish the mission with a high tune.

The Azam Sports Federation Cup is Tanzanian FA Cup and the top knockout tournament of the Tanzanian football.

The winner of the tournament represents Tanzania Mainland in the CAF Confederation Cup tournaments. Previously, it was Nyerere Cup and was contested by teams from both Tanzania mainland and the Isles.