Tanzania: Experts Address Key Land Use Challenges

INFORMAL human settlements and improper use of land have been cited as among the stumbling blocks that hinder the government from providing social services in big cities in the country.

However, according to experts, there is an increase in the number of people in most big cities in the country, but poverty remains prevalent, particularly in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

Land-use challenges were outlined by various experts in land and human settlements during a national policy dialogue on urban land and nexus convened in the capital city for two consecutive days to deliberate on how best the country can address challenges of informal human settlements and land use in big cities.

The workshop, which attracted experts from Ardhi University (ARU) and local government officials from different wards in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam, discussed outcomes of a two-year research on land use and human settlements in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam cities.

Entitled 'The Urban Land Nexus and Inclusive Urbanisation in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza' the timely research focused on best ways to make the cities' urbanisation more inclusive by building the capacity of local leaders so that they can become agents of a more inclusive regularisation process.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the key gathering, Prof Alphonce Kyessi, a researcher from ARU said the focus of the research was also to develop and implement corporation models for simplified sewers that not only improved sanitary conditions, but also resulted in greater formal acceptance of settlements.

"The research also aims at developing and putting into use evidence-based information and coordinating multiple actors involved in the governance of the urban and nexus in each of the big cities," he added.

However, it was raised during the dialogue that, populations of both Dar es Salaam and Mwanza cities were growing at between 5 and 6 per cent per year, a very rapid rate by current international and national standards.

"Over half of the growth is due to net immigration. Neither the national nor the local government has fully come to terms with this growth," observed Prof Wilbard Kombe, another researcher from Ardhi University.

The two-year research on the urban land nexus and inclusive urbanisation in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza is led by the Institute of Development Studies, UK, in partnership with Ardhi University, Centre for Community Initiative (CCI), Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF), Estidama-Khartoum, International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) University of Khartoum, and Utrecht University-Netherland under financial patronage of East Africa Research Fund (EARF).