Tanzania: Firm Provides Tourism Gears to Longido

23 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

OIKOS East Africa has supplied eco-tourism gears worth 14m/-to the Enduimet Community Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Longido District, Arusha Region, in a bid to improve tourism activities.

Straddling between the most World's extraordinary wildlife areas of Kilimanjaro and the Amboseli ecosystem, Enduimet, the country's pioneer wildlife management area, is a dispersal area for tens of thousand of wild herbivore and its grass supports likewise tens of thousands of heads of cattle.

Camping equipment for 10 campsites, five state-ofthe- art tents, 10 camping mattresses with canvas covers, 10 chairs, five camping tables, eight mountain bicycles are among the items handed over to the Enduimet WMA over the weekend.

"These equipment were handed over as part of the three-year CONNEKT (Conserving Neighbouring Ecosystems in Kenya and Tanzania) project, funded by the European Union," said the Project Manager, Ms Samantha Button.

It is understood, this project is implemented by Oikos East Africa, a Tanzanian NGO based in Arusha operating since 1999 to promote the protection of biodiversity and the sustainable use of natural resources as tools to fight against poverty and boost socio- economic development.

"Idea is to enhance tourism undertakings within the Enduimet WMA where in turn will improve the lives and livelihoods of the community," Ms Button explained during the handing over ceremony.

In addition, OIKOS EA also donated equipment for walking guides, a group comprised of former rangers of Enduimet WMA.

The equipment includes three sets of binoculars, sturdy backpacks for trekking, bird, tree and wildlife books as well as first aid kits respectively.

The Enduimet WMA has committed to ensure that the rangers will have the group management in place and that they will be supported by being given an office space at Sinya ranger post for the coordination of their activities.

Finally, Oikos East Africa handed over two laptops to Enduimet WMA in a bid to help to build the technical capacity of the WMA management to carry out their roles effectively.

Oikos East Africa is supporting the development of Enduimet WMA's ecotourism industry to increase in a tangible way the benefits for communities from living alongside wildlife.

Revenue is earned when guests visit Enduimet WMA, and to increase the portfolio of products Oikos is supporting the development of bike tourism, as experts consider the area as the perfect destination.

"By diversifying the portfolio, we hope people will stay longer in the wildlife management area, increasing the WMA's income.

As we speak specialised bicycle mechanics have been trained and can offer their services to both community members and tourists" Ms Button noted.

During 2018 and 2019 Oikos East Africa has trained more than 40 men, women and youths in hospitality and guest management, through a series of tailor-made trainings conducted by Jobortunity, training and professional development institute, and more than 20 beneficiaries as bicycle mechanics, through a series of trainings conducted by the Arusha Bicycle Centre.

As it stands now, the Chairman of Enduimet Authorised Association, mr Parsanga Lendapa explained, these community members of the 11 villages that formed the WMA are poised to benefit from employment in the enhanced tourist offerings, which will grow as a result of the newly acquired tourism equipment.

For his part, Enduimet WMA Manager, Peter Millanga was so grateful to the ecotourism gears, saying they will boost the tourism growth and enable them to collect sufficient revenue for the community.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.