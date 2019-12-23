Tanzania: Firm Provides Tourism Gears to Longido

OIKOS East Africa has supplied eco-tourism gears worth 14m/-to the Enduimet Community Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Longido District, Arusha Region, in a bid to improve tourism activities.

Straddling between the most World's extraordinary wildlife areas of Kilimanjaro and the Amboseli ecosystem, Enduimet, the country's pioneer wildlife management area, is a dispersal area for tens of thousand of wild herbivore and its grass supports likewise tens of thousands of heads of cattle.

Camping equipment for 10 campsites, five state-ofthe- art tents, 10 camping mattresses with canvas covers, 10 chairs, five camping tables, eight mountain bicycles are among the items handed over to the Enduimet WMA over the weekend.

"These equipment were handed over as part of the three-year CONNEKT (Conserving Neighbouring Ecosystems in Kenya and Tanzania) project, funded by the European Union," said the Project Manager, Ms Samantha Button.

It is understood, this project is implemented by Oikos East Africa, a Tanzanian NGO based in Arusha operating since 1999 to promote the protection of biodiversity and the sustainable use of natural resources as tools to fight against poverty and boost socio- economic development.

"Idea is to enhance tourism undertakings within the Enduimet WMA where in turn will improve the lives and livelihoods of the community," Ms Button explained during the handing over ceremony.

In addition, OIKOS EA also donated equipment for walking guides, a group comprised of former rangers of Enduimet WMA.

The equipment includes three sets of binoculars, sturdy backpacks for trekking, bird, tree and wildlife books as well as first aid kits respectively.

The Enduimet WMA has committed to ensure that the rangers will have the group management in place and that they will be supported by being given an office space at Sinya ranger post for the coordination of their activities.

Finally, Oikos East Africa handed over two laptops to Enduimet WMA in a bid to help to build the technical capacity of the WMA management to carry out their roles effectively.

Oikos East Africa is supporting the development of Enduimet WMA's ecotourism industry to increase in a tangible way the benefits for communities from living alongside wildlife.

Revenue is earned when guests visit Enduimet WMA, and to increase the portfolio of products Oikos is supporting the development of bike tourism, as experts consider the area as the perfect destination.

"By diversifying the portfolio, we hope people will stay longer in the wildlife management area, increasing the WMA's income.

As we speak specialised bicycle mechanics have been trained and can offer their services to both community members and tourists" Ms Button noted.

During 2018 and 2019 Oikos East Africa has trained more than 40 men, women and youths in hospitality and guest management, through a series of tailor-made trainings conducted by Jobortunity, training and professional development institute, and more than 20 beneficiaries as bicycle mechanics, through a series of trainings conducted by the Arusha Bicycle Centre.

As it stands now, the Chairman of Enduimet Authorised Association, mr Parsanga Lendapa explained, these community members of the 11 villages that formed the WMA are poised to benefit from employment in the enhanced tourist offerings, which will grow as a result of the newly acquired tourism equipment.

For his part, Enduimet WMA Manager, Peter Millanga was so grateful to the ecotourism gears, saying they will boost the tourism growth and enable them to collect sufficient revenue for the community.