Tanzania: Govt Expedites Crackdown On Tanzanite Hoarders

The government has threatened to take tough legal measures, including arraigning for economic crimes hoarders of Tanzanite and other precious minerals who would fail to produce legal evidence of ownership.

After decades of paltry returns, the fifth-phase government has come up with rigorous reforms aimed at ensuring the mining sector provide more visible economic benefits to the country.

Recent changes include the establishment of mineral trading hubs across the country, meaning that all business should be done at the prescribed centres.

The Minister for Minerals Mr Dotto Biteko said here that if a trader's minerals are unsold at the centre, the respective authorities should write a receipt in respect of the minerals so that they could be kept at home to wait for another day of business.

He cautioned that failure to show the receipt when asked, a person found with minerals at home would be taken as sabotaging the government's efforts to improve the economy and the found minerals would subsequently be confiscated with the hoarder arraigned.

Mr Biteko was speaking to top, middle and small mineral traders of the blue and violet variety of the mineral zoisite, leaders of the mineral dealers association, and heads of government departments and officials of the ministry.

The minister insisted that the government had a lot of information regarding traders and minerals but it was not working arbitrarily.

He said a lot of information was being volunteered, but the Government must scrutinise the same so that it does not derail the justice system.

"If you are found with tanzanite or other minerals at home without any proof that you own them, then it means you are a criminal and you will be subjected to economic crimes charges and your minerals will be confiscated," said the minister, adding that the government is out to ensure the industry is credible.

The minister said the Government stopped minerals auctions that used to be conducted in the past in Arusha, because a lot of fraudulent means and dirty tricks were being employed by some individuals as a shortcut to acquire wealth, something that would never be tolerated by the current regime.

He said if new auctions were to be introduced, a new and effective, transparent system should be put in place, with price for each mineral stated clearly so that both traders and government get deserved share.

The minister claimed that mineral prices were in the past set at hotel rooms by individuals who colluded with auctioneers.