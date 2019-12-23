Tanzania: Mkwasa Dampens January 4th Derby

YOUNG Africans caretaker coach Boniface Mkwasa said they are not concerned about their derby against Simba on January 4th next year, saying it is just a normal match.

Yanga produced a remarkable 4-0 victory on Saturday against Iringa United in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam thanks to goals from skipper Papy Tshishimbi, Patrick Sibomana, Lamine Moro and David Molinga.

The hosts dominated the game right from the start to the end no wonder they were able to create numerous scoring chances as the game unfolded.

However, Yanga will now be heading to Mbeya Region for two back to back Mainland Premier League matches against struggling Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons, which is the only side in the 20-team league yet to test a defeat.

According to the fixture, Yanga will face 19th placed Mbeya City on December 24th at Sokoine Stadium before taking on the 3rd slot league occupants Tanzania Prisons on December 27th at the same venue.

After the two assignments, Yanga are expected back to Dar es Salaam to host Biashara United on December 31st ahead of the highly anticipated Dar es Salaam derby on January 4th.

It has been a bumpy ride for Mbeya City in the ongoing campaign as they face a tough period to salvage the club from a relegation threat after garnering only 8 points from 12 encounters.

But, speaking after the ASFC tie on Saturday, Mkwasa said their focus now is not on the match against Simba but rather, they want to continue getting crucial points from every team as one way to go up the ladders.

"The game against Simba is normal just like other matches we play. We will do our part to win since our target is to do well in every match facing us," said Mkwasa who is yet to succumb to defeat in the league after taking over from the then Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera.

Commenting on the Iringa United match, Mkwasa said he was impressed to see that the rhythm he is applying in the team is now bearing fruits.

"Now, you can see the team playing, attacking, defending and scoring goals which lacked previously and everybody wants to see this," said him.

He however conceded that they played against an inexperienced team saying the visitors were the ones who learnt much from them.

"Playing against small teams like this (Iringa United) helps their players to get experience which is good for them to grasp as such, it could be a miracle had we lost against them," Mkwasa said.

On his part, Iringa United coach Salum Kisaku said lack of experience among his charges was the bottleneck for them on the day.

"We have a young squad which is still developing hence facing a big club like Yanga was not easy for them to cope," Kisaku said.