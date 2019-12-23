Tanzania: Taec Chastises Health Facilities

THE government closed down 106 health facilities, before letting 11 off, after the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission's inspection established they lack radiation safety experts.

TAEC Director General Professor Lazaro Busagala said in Arusha over the weekend that the commission inspected 664 facilities including hospitals to ensure they meet the terms and conditions and eventually closed some.

According to Prof Busagala, TAEC is out to ensure that every facility that is required to have the services have standard buildings, experts as well as quality equipment for offering best services.

He said that some facilities have rectified their shortcomings hence have resumed operations, but 95 are still serving the ban.

He was speaking during the official closing of national training course on radiation protection and safety for radiation workers and radiation safety officers (RSO) in Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, which attracted 104 radiographers.

The training was held at TAEC Headquarters in Arusha on Saturday. Professor Busagala said that the Commission has to ensure that every client to such hospitals and health facilities are safe and rebuked arbitrary use of radiation, saying it was dangerous to the health of the people and that every staff should be proactive at their working places issuing proper guidance after a five-day course.

He called upon radiation experts at all centres to ensure.