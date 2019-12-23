Tanzania: Festivities Have Costs, Enjoy Responsibly

IN a few days to come this week, Christmas and related festivities observed globally are around the corner.

During the days many families would opt to join other relatives and friends to celebrate together as a norm in many societies characterized by slaughtering an animal(s), as a religious/traditional ritual to unite family members and maintain favour with a deity, whatever the reason one would have.

The festivities keep families closer to their religions and tradition, preserve cultures and heritages, and as well promote communal harmony, besides carrying the message of the past generations to the present and future.

However, they should bring an increased sense of family responsibility as parents/guardians accompany their children to outings, where they expect to gather and enjoy.

Going out with families, parents must remember that children are good at imitating, but poor at listening, hence they must take caution and avoid overindulging in eating or drinking alcohol, which at the end of the day embarrass all.

As parents, one must not accompany children to a pub and serve him/her with an alcoholic drink, because this is also a criminal offence. In the same vein, don't drink too much alcohol because it is a mocker so says also the Bible (Proverbs 20:1), and remember no any country would be happy to groom drunkards.

If one must drive, one must not drive under the influence of alcohol, because a driver with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.10 or greater is seven times more likely to be involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash than one, who has not consumed any alcoholic beverages, according to facts from Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

As patriotic citizens, this season should not be associated with burdening the Police force to maintain unnecessary law and order, because the citizens are deep buried in acts of irresponsibility and lawlessness.

As parents would long to visit recreational places like Malls and Beaches with their children to relax and play, one must note that children, because of their age require constant care and guidance from criminals, who are also lurking in such places to 'mint extra coins' by harming and kidnapping them.

Fine, the Police are proving 24hours daily basis security, but it is upon the public to also take caution and never allow children to walk unaccompanied in crowds and in strangers' hands.

Enjoy the festivities knowing very well that any ride has a cost and at the end of the day, the costs would still boomerang back to you.