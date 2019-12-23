Tanzania: Motorsports, TRA Head for Talks to Smoothen Sponsorship

PLANS are underway to hold talks with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to see how it can improve relationship with firms backing various sports countrywide.

That was unveiled by Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe in Dar es Salaam on Saturday when reacting to the concerns raised by sports supporting firms that some of them have faced harassment from tax collectors after financially supporting sports events or games.

Minister Mwakyembe, who was the chief guest during a gala to award best rally drivers and navigator of the 2019 season, told motor sports officials, drivers and sponsors said there is need for sports organs and stakeholders to how they can work closely together and streamline sponsorship processes so that sports grow and TRA and the country benefit from that growth.

He said sponsors are key players in the success of all big and small sporting events staged worldwide; hence even those operating in the country have a similar role.

He said sports sponsorship is also part of the commercial world, managed and marketed to make money.

Sponsorship and the media are now significant influences on sport as their coverage gives mileage to both sports and sponsors.

Minister Mwakyembe called for a talk with TRA as his response to the welcoming speech delivered by the Vice-President of the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) Gautam Chavda who said motor sports development has been hindered by lack of sponsorship, which to some extent has been created by excessive fear of facing TRA measures as the package in terms of money counts to pay as you earn discipline.

"We have to hold talks with TRA to create a friendly environment since both tax collection and sports sponsorship in the development of the country and sports alike," said Mwakyembe.

Dar es Salaam crew Tufail Tufail and his navigator Imran Chandoo were awarded the overall best driver and co-driver of the 2019 after collecting unassailable 105 points using their vintage Subaru G8 car.

The duo also grabbed the group S awards in both driving and navigating categories.

The overall runners for the 2019 were Dharam Pandya in driving category and Veer Darbar in navigating discipline. The duo claimed the titles driving ultra-modern Subaru Impreza G15.

The Pandya Rally Team also claimed number one position in group N category.

Third overall this season were Arusha based driver, Gurpal Sandhu who won the title in driving category awhile Zambian import, David Sihoka took the title in navigation discipline.

Youthful Arusha duo; Abdulhalim Jidawi and Abdulkadir Jidawi were the best in two-wheel drive this season. The best drivers' night gala was organised by AAT.