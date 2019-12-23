Uganda: Akot, Mwehaire Conquer Entebbe Mug of Mugs

23 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Rita Apell Akot did not require a perfect final round to match her talk as she easily retained her overall ladies' Castle Lite Mug of Mugs crown played at Entebbe Golf Club on Saturday.

Akot carded her worst score in 12 months but that did not change the status quo as the IT expert had already accumulated a perfectly collated 584 nett from her best eight rounds on the Mugs' calendar.

"I am excited," remarked Akot moments after a fireworks moment during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony to crown her and Robbins Mwehaire at 2019's best.

"And I think just playing every month helps. Today, I really had a bad day on the course but it didn't affect me. It was difficult for one to overtake me. I had a great team I was playing with and so we had fun," added the handicap 18 player.

Last year, Akot won with 736 nett after edging Pamela Tumusiime and Maxi Byenkya.

This time, to win an air ticket courtesy of Uganda Airlines to Zanzibar, Akot saw off competition from Irene Nakalembe and Byenkya.

"This year is sweeter because I have played a lower handicap which was more challenging. Handicap 18 has been very challenging," stated Akot.

On the day also celebrating Entebbe's first black captain Dan Nkata (1932-2004), Nakalembe's round of 74 nett off handicap four was good for second in ladies Group A and as well had slashed four strokes off Akot's lead to finish second on a best score of 592 nett from eight rounds.

Byenkya, who won ladies Group A with 72 nett off handicap 19, came third with 600 nett in total. For the men, Mwehaire edged Ali Juuko and John Muchiri.

For the December Mug, Mark Rubatsimbira emerged as the best out of a field of 159 players with a score of 64 nett off handicap 23.

Entebbe Club chairman Twinemanzi Tumumbweine lauded 26 sponsors and partners who have worked with them over the year.

OVERAll WINNERS

M: Robbins Mwehaire

L: Rita Apell Akot

DECEMBER MUG

Winner: Mark Rubatsimbira 64 nett

GUEST WINNERS

M: Edgar Muzahura 67 nett

L: Peace Kabasweka 76 nett

NKATA TROPHY

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Andrew Baguma 72 nett (c/b)

B: Sam Kamugisha 67 nett

C: David Katerega 66 nett

LADIES

A: Maxi Byenkya 72 nett

B: Frista Birabwa 68 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Sam Kacungira

L: Gloria Mbaguta

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Sam Kacungira

L: Maxi Byenkya

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Sport
East Africa
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.