Uganda: Akot, Mwehaire Conquer Entebbe Mug of Mugs

Kampala — Rita Apell Akot did not require a perfect final round to match her talk as she easily retained her overall ladies' Castle Lite Mug of Mugs crown played at Entebbe Golf Club on Saturday.

Akot carded her worst score in 12 months but that did not change the status quo as the IT expert had already accumulated a perfectly collated 584 nett from her best eight rounds on the Mugs' calendar.

"I am excited," remarked Akot moments after a fireworks moment during the 19th hole prize giving ceremony to crown her and Robbins Mwehaire at 2019's best.

"And I think just playing every month helps. Today, I really had a bad day on the course but it didn't affect me. It was difficult for one to overtake me. I had a great team I was playing with and so we had fun," added the handicap 18 player.

Last year, Akot won with 736 nett after edging Pamela Tumusiime and Maxi Byenkya.

This time, to win an air ticket courtesy of Uganda Airlines to Zanzibar, Akot saw off competition from Irene Nakalembe and Byenkya.

"This year is sweeter because I have played a lower handicap which was more challenging. Handicap 18 has been very challenging," stated Akot.

On the day also celebrating Entebbe's first black captain Dan Nkata (1932-2004), Nakalembe's round of 74 nett off handicap four was good for second in ladies Group A and as well had slashed four strokes off Akot's lead to finish second on a best score of 592 nett from eight rounds.

Byenkya, who won ladies Group A with 72 nett off handicap 19, came third with 600 nett in total. For the men, Mwehaire edged Ali Juuko and John Muchiri.

For the December Mug, Mark Rubatsimbira emerged as the best out of a field of 159 players with a score of 64 nett off handicap 23.

Entebbe Club chairman Twinemanzi Tumumbweine lauded 26 sponsors and partners who have worked with them over the year.

OVERAll WINNERS

M: Robbins Mwehaire

L: Rita Apell Akot

DECEMBER MUG

Winner: Mark Rubatsimbira 64 nett

GUEST WINNERS

M: Edgar Muzahura 67 nett

L: Peace Kabasweka 76 nett

NKATA TROPHY

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Andrew Baguma 72 nett (c/b)

B: Sam Kamugisha 67 nett

C: David Katerega 66 nett

LADIES

A: Maxi Byenkya 72 nett

B: Frista Birabwa 68 nett

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Sam Kacungira

L: Gloria Mbaguta

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Sam Kacungira

L: Maxi Byenkya