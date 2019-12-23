Uganda: Onyik Cautions Sports Administrators

Kampala — Uganda Olympic Committee's (UOC) grand plan to do capacity building across the sports' divide continues to bear fruit after 167 individuals graduated in the Sports Administrator Course on Friday.

UOC president William Blick was elated for long moments as the body conducted its fourth graduation of the six-month course at Lugogo.

Chief guest National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman John Bosco Onyik cautioned graduates on discipline and to take up the administration space in the sports sphere.

"You cannot manage sports just like that, you must have a mission, passion and that interest in sports," remarked Onyik who was particularly keen on President Yoweri Museveni's recent commitment to offering more funding for sports in the country.

"Money is not going to come to waste. It will come with guidance such as funds for sports development, athletes development and to spend when athletes are going for an event," he said. "All we need is good sports management and I am happy that this course is in that line."

Some of the graduates are officials in different sports federations while others came from clubs such as KAVC, KCCA FC, URA FC, and Maroons FC, institutions like Kyambogo University, Association of Uganda University Sports, Cavendish University, Seroma Christian High School, Duke of Eidenberg and NGOs. "This course equips one with the necessary skills," noted Angella Nakintu, who does marketing for the Uganda Hockey Federation. "It gives more insight on how to well to manage sports organizations and develop sport at large," she added.

Other bodies with graduands included Futsal Uganda, Uganda Cycling Association, Uganda Athletics Federation, Fuba, Federation of Motorsport Uganda and Uganda Cricket Association.