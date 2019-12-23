Ethiopia: Lemma Megerssa Agrees to Narrow Differences, Work Together With New Party

23 December 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Defense Minister Lemma Megerssa, who is also the deputy chairman of ODP, agreed to "narrow his differences and work together" with new party led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Addisu Arega, Coordinator of Social Sector with the rank of Deputy President of Oromia regional state, said in a Facebook post last night.

The news came three and half weeks after Lemma took to the media to announce his disagreement with the philosophy of "Medemer" and PM Abiy's subsequent move to dismantle the ruling EPRDF in favor of the newly forming Prosperity Party (PP). Lemma said he does not subscribe to both "Medemer" as a philosophy and the merger of EPRDF to form Prosperity Party.

After consultations with current and former party members, agreements were reached to "narrow differences, and from here onward to strengthen unity and work together to take the people's struggle to the next chapter," Addisu's post reads. adding, political differences during reform processes are differences of thought and attitudes both of which are not problems which cannot be solved democratically.

Although Lemma Megerssa said he would make more details available after his short interview with VOA Afaan Oromoo, he has gone radio silent since and was unavailable for follow up interviews. The Facebook page of ODP merely repeated what was posted by Addisu Arega, leaving out critical details such as whether or not Lemma agreed to accept both Medemer and the formation of Prosperity Party or whether or not he succeeded in having his concerns accepted by PM Abiy Ahmed's bloc. Addis Standard's repeated attempts to speak to Lemma were to no avail.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.