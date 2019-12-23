Nigeria: 4 Aidworkers Killed, 2 Abducted in Borno

22 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least four humanitarian workers and abducted two others along a highway in the northern part of Borno on Sunday morning.

A humanitarian source says the incident happened around 10am along Monguno-Maiduguri highway.

The four killed were said to have been travelling from Monguno to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The gunmen opened fire on the travelling aidworkers and forcefully took away two women.

Those killed include an enumerator with Actions Against Hunger, a staff with Solidarity International, a yet-unidentified person and a Deeper Life pastor who used to repair fans and stabilizers, the source said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.