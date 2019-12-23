Uganda: It Takes a Village to Make a Star

American-Ugandan golfer Lakareber Abe's parents, Daudi and Fiora Abe have been there from the start. Her father used to play off a single-digit handicap. It was during his Sunday golf rounds that his two daughters would follow and watch him play.

Fiora says: "We enrolled them into First Tee, a golf programme for children. Lakareber was just nine. She had fun, played with her aunt, then we started playing tournaments and had some success. She's been fortunate to play at a really high level.

"I am present for my children at all times when things are going well and also when they are not. She drives to many of her tournaments and I accompany her.

"I'm here at Vipingo supporting Lakareber. We are happy when she does really well and love her no matter what.

"We visit Uganda whenever possible, and my children have embraced their roots.

"Her sister took a different path and is now in law school. I am happy to see my children do what they love. Lakareber studied accounting in college not just about golf.

A word from coach Justin Poynter

I worked with Jim McLean at the golf centre where we started the junior academy. Lakareber came when she was 14, with her sister Tezira who is two years older.

I have been coaching Lakareber, working and travelling with her since then. This was her first full year in the season and playing at Vipingo was a special event. She did well.

To become a champion you have to have the technical skill to hit the shots, and the mental skills to get to the podium. We look for people who are passionate about the game.

Anyone can play golf. We teach everybody regardless of their age or skill set. Our youngest player is five and the oldest is in their 90s. If you are a new golfer, you need to learn how to use your hands to control the clubface, then get your body to move accordingly.

We have had a great experience in Kenya. We've been to the beach and are going on safari.

Abe, whose parents are Ugandan, finished at T16.

Tell me about your journey into golf

I started playing when I was nine years old. My dad took my sister to play and I followed them to see what they were up to. I also played some tennis and I like to dance.

When I was 14, I moved to the junior academy in Dallas Fort Worth area, where my coach runs a junior academy. I was there for the last three years of high school. I worked really hard and got a lot better. Then I went to college at the University of Alabama.

This, however, is my first year on tour.

On a normal day during the season I am out of the house by about 9am. I practice in the morning, then in the afternoon I play nine or 18 holes. And finally, I work out at the gym from about 5.30pm, before going home to dinner with the family.

It is like any other nine-to-five job, which I would have been doing anyway after completing college.

Share your highs and lows

I played really well when I was 17, as a college junior, winning as an individual and as a team. [In 2017, she was lone black golfer to play in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.]

I really appreciate getting the chance to travel the world and play golf. It is an opportunity that I am really grateful for, gathering experiences that I treasure.

I do not really talk about my lows, I try not to remember them. I learn from them and move on.

Is this your first time in Kenya?

It is my first time in Vipingo playing golf. I have been to Kenya before with family, and my aunt is from here.

What was your experience playing here?

This experience has been really cool, and it's incredible to see how much golf has grown in East Africa. It's going to be great for the region, having the ladies coming to play here.

I spent some time getting to know them. [Five Kenyans represented the country at the tournament]. This experience will give them something to strive for. It is important to have more professional lady golfers coming out of East Africa.

Did you pass on some nuggets of wisdom?

They asked a lot of questions, and we exchanged numbers and I told them they were free to call or text whenever they want. [Last week, Abe spent time with players from the Rose Naliaka Foundation at Golf Park in Nairobi. The girls explained how the foundation works and Abe shared the secrets of her success with them--focus and having the right attitude. She encouraged them to practice and stay the course of their dreams.]

What else do you enjoy apart from golf?

I enjoy cooking, trying new recipes. I would sit through a baking show and try whatever I watched, although most times I cook simple meals like spaghetti or chicken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

My favourite food is chapati. Unfortunately, I am not very good at making them.

Favourite books, movies and music?

I've just re-read the Harry Potter books while on the road this season. I alternate between fiction and non-fiction. I am now reading 1984, by George Orwell, after watching a movie that had a similar plot line. I also read some mental strengthening books.

The last movie I watched was 21 Bridges with my mum.

For music, I listen to everything from rap to Christian music genres. It just depends on my mood.

What plans do you have for 2020?

I have learnt a lot in my first year of playing on the tour, so I will build on that next year, see where to improve, then make some goals from there. I now know how much rest I need.

Where is your next stop?

I will be in Uganda for a few days with family. We visit as often as we can. Then I will go back to the US to spend Christmas with my sister.