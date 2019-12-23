Nigeria: Yuletide - IGP Warns Police Officers Against Harassing Travelling Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned police operatives, especially those detailed to man highways during the Yuletide against misconduct.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The IGP also warned operatives against abuse of rights of Nigerians and called for adherence to laid down rules and standard operating procedures of the force.

He said that reported cases of unprofessionalism, including extortion and intimidation of road users, would be investigated and punished.

The IGP directed Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of commands to strengthen crime prevention strategies in their jurisdictions.

He said the directive was to ensure peaceful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year Celebrations, adding that the force had beefed up security across the country.

Several Nigerians, who are travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Christmas, have complained of harassment and extortion by police officers at checkpoints.

@codshalom77 Your men along Shagamu - Benin Expressway are the CRIMINALS trying to stop citizens from enjoying this Christmas season.

Commuters are going through HELL on that road. @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU do something drastic about this situation!

- Ichie! #Freedom 4 9ja🔴🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@codshalom77) December 23, 2019

@tosky_elnino Traveling on Nigeria roads in the South, one is more afraid of the police at the forceful toll collection point than would be armed robbers. The way Fulani herdsmen operates too won't give you an interest in travelling. The roads here are unsafe.

Mr Adamu also called for effective deployment of human and material assets of the force to protect major highways, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions and Government/Private Infrastructure.

"In addition, the supervisory officers must ensure that they are personally on ground to monitor and supervise the officers and men under their watch for optimal performance," he said.

The IGP expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support to the Police and other security agencies throughout the year.

