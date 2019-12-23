Nigeria: Commotion As CSOs Clash in Abuja Over Sowore, Others

Several civil society organisation, CSOs, on Monday clashed in Abuja over calls for the enforcement of the human rights of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, and other citizens unlawfully detained by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The state of confusion created in the streets of during the clash left several people injured and hospitalised.

At 9:00am, activists from Amnesty International, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Programme, SERAP, and other groups stormed the premises of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, for a freedom rally to impress on the commission to call for an end to the reign of impunity in the country.

But minutes into the mass action, civil groups who believed the actions of the DSS were acting in the best interest of the nation also arrived the scene for a solidarity rally in support of the Federal Government and the security agencies.

In the ensuing civil commotion, violence broke out and several activists were injured. journalists covering the rally were harassed and their cameras and mobile phones were forcefully hijacked by hoodlums who infiltrated the mass action.