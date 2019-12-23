Nigeria: Commotion As CSOs Clash in Abuja Over Sowore, Others

23 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Several civil society organisation, CSOs, on Monday clashed in Abuja over calls for the enforcement of the human rights of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, and other citizens unlawfully detained by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The state of confusion created in the streets of during the clash left several people injured and hospitalised.

At 9:00am, activists from Amnesty International, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Programme, SERAP, and other groups stormed the premises of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, for a freedom rally to impress on the commission to call for an end to the reign of impunity in the country.

But minutes into the mass action, civil groups who believed the actions of the DSS were acting in the best interest of the nation also arrived the scene for a solidarity rally in support of the Federal Government and the security agencies.

In the ensuing civil commotion, violence broke out and several activists were injured. journalists covering the rally were harassed and their cameras and mobile phones were forcefully hijacked by hoodlums who infiltrated the mass action.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.